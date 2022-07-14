Petrol Price Cut By Rs 5/litre and Diesel Rs 3/litre In This State

Mumbai: As a welcome relief, the Maharashtra government has slashed VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 3 per litre respectively, Chief Minister Eknath Shnde announced here on Thursday.

This would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer but will lead to reducing the inflation, Shinde said, after a cabinet meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the move to cut petrol-diesel rates was in tune with the new government’s commitment to public welfare and would directly benefit the masses.

Shinde added that after the reduction in the petrol-diesel prices by the Centre a few months ago, some state governments had extended similar reliefs, and now it has been given even in Maharashtra.