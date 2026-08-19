Petrol Price Cut by ₹1.52 in Bhubaneswar; Know August 18 Rate

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Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar witnessed a sharp decline in petrol prices on Wednesday, August 19, with petrol increased by ₹1.52 per litre from the previous rate. According to available fuel-price data, petrol is now priced at ₹110.49 per litre in the Odisha capital.

The diesel price has increased by Rs 1.51 in the temple city of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. The diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 102.19 per litre today.

In Odisha’s silver city, Cuttack, petrol prices have also increased by Rs 1.11 in the last 24 hours, with the price recorded at Rs 109.20 per litre. On Tuesday, the diesel rate was recorded at Rs 102.19, increased by Rs 1.29 paisa in the last 24 hours.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

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Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 109.07 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 111.31 per litre

Chennai: Rs 114.00 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 110.49 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 102.32 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 97.97 per litre

Chennai: Rs 102.88 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 102.19 per litre

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