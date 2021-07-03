Petrol price continues to stay above Rs 100 in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price has continued to record above Rs 100 in capital city of Odisha while the diesel price has also remained constant on Saturday in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.01 per litre while the cost of diesel has been recorded at Rs 97.25 per litre in the capital city of Odisha.

On Friday also, the price of petrol and diesel was also recorded at the above stated price.

It is to be noted that, the petrol price has remained above the grim mark of Rs 100 per litre in 20 districts of Odisha. Today also Malkangiri has continued to record the highest petrol price per litre at Rs 105.08.

On the other hand, the diesel price in three districts in Odisha has remained above Rs 100 with Malkangiri at Rs 102.15 per litre.

