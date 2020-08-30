Petrol Hikes Again While Diesel Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar

Petrol Hikes Again While Diesel Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On Sunday Petrol becomes more expensive while Diesel remained constant in Bhubneswar. Petrol was recorded Rs 82.59/L while diesel recorded Rs 80.03/L.

Yesterday, Petrol was recorded Rs 82.49/L, while the price of diesel recorded Rs 80.03/L.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: