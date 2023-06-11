Petrol, Diesel Slightly Changes In Capital City of Odisha

The price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.18 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.75 per litre on Sunday.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
petrol diesel prise rise

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remains constant in Bhubaneswar on June 11, 2023. On Sunday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.18 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.75 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Must Read

Gold rate decreases for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India on June…

Chief Economic Advisor credits Centre, people GDP growth

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack slightly decreases today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.34 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.90 per litre.

You might also like
Business

Sugar Pop Beauty ropes in Shehnaaz Gill as the new brand ambassador

Business

Jio’s Popular prepaid plan offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling and…

Business

Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore returned: RBI gives update on rumours of Rs…

Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remains Constant In Capital City of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans