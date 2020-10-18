fuel price
Image credits: cloudinary

Petrol, Diesel Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in Bhubaneswar remained unchanged today on Sunday.

Today, petrol recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel recorded Rs 76.68/L.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Petrol price in various metros of India:

Petrol price
Image credit: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in various metros of India:

Diesel price
Image credit: good returns
You might also like
State

Pangolin smuggling racket busted, two arrested in Odisha

Business

Check Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

State

7 quintal Ganja worth 70 lakh seized in Odisha’s Koraput

State

Met Dept predicts heavy rain over Odisha for next 4 days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.