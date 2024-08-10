Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Check Top City Wise Petrol Prices In India On 10th August 2024

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel Slightly increased in Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar on August 10, 2024. On Saturday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre.

Notably, petrol and diesel prices have been increased by 0.01 paise and 0.02 paise respectively in the last 24 hours.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.18 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.76 per litre on Friday. The Fuel prices have fallen by 0.03 paise and 0.02 paise in the last 24 hours.

Fuel rates in major Indian cities:

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, and Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai have recorded petrol rates at Rs. 103.44 per litre and Rs. 100.75 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 91.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 89.97 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai.