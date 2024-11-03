Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Check City Wise Prices In India On 3rd November

By KalingaTV Bureau
Petrol Diesel Prices today

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India are Rs 103.44 and Rs 89.97 per litre, with no change from yesterday. Over the last 2 months, the petrol and diesel rates have fluctuated.

Fresh petrol and diesel prices have been announced in Bhubaneswar for November 3, Sunda,y and the rates have increased by 45 paise in the last 24 hours, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.39 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.96 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.70 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 93.26 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have fallen by 0.16 paise in the last 24 hours.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on November 3

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Delhi 94.77 87.67
Mumbai 103.44 89.97
Chennai 100.80 92.39
Kolkata 104.95 91.76
Hyderabad 107.46 95.70
Bangalore 102.92 88.99
Bhubaneswar 101.39 92.96
Cuttack 101.70 93.26
