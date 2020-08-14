Petrol price today in outlets
Petrol & Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged In Odisha’s Capital Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices on Friday remains constant in Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre while Diesel recorded as  Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 Situation in the country has witnessed significant rise in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

