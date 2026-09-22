Petrol, Diesel Rates Remain Stable in Bhubaneswar; Check city-wise rates here
Check the latest petrol diesel rates in Bhubaneswar. Prices remain stable, with petrol at ₹108.97 and diesel at ₹100.68.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Cuttack also witnessed no revision in both fuel prices compared to the previous day.
In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, unchanged from yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre.
Diesel in the state capital is being sold at ₹100.68 per litre, also unchanged from the previous day. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.
Meanwhile, in Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.20 per litre, a record that remained unchanged from yesterday’s rate. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have ranged from ₹108.97 to ₹110.49 per litre.
Cuttack’s diesel price stands at ₹100.90 per litre, compared to ₹100.77 per litre on the previous day. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.
Fuel prices in India are generally revised daily by oil marketing companies, with rates varying across cities due to factors including taxes and local levies.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 113.51 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 111.21 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 107.76 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per litre