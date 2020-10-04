Fuel rates
Image Credits: Outlook India

Petrol, Diesel Rates Remain Constant For Third Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remained constant for straight three days in Bhubaneswar.

On Sunday petrol price recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel price recorded Rs 76.68/L.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Related News

Gold Becomes More Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

Petrol And Diesel Rates Remains Stable For Second…

Gold Price Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar On Saturday

Gandhi Jayanti Special: Burj Khalifa To Display Mahatma…

Petrol Price In Different Metros:

Petrol price
Image Credits: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel Price In Different Metros:

Diesel price
Image Credits: Good Returns

 

You might also like
Business

Gold Becomes More Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

State

BJD Leader & Pipli MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away at the age of 65

State

One killed, another injured in road mishap in Koraput

State

KIIT, KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta extends helping hand to 2 poor Sports women

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7