Petrol, Diesel rates increases slightly in Bhubaneswar on July 2

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel in Bhubaneswar has increased slightly in the last 24 hours. On July 2, 2024, Tuesday the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 101.34 per litre, while diesel cost was recorded at Rs 92.91 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel in Cuttack City has decreased in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 101.24 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.81 per litre.

Petrol prices in major cities of India have witnessed some minor changes in the last 24 hours. They are recorded as follows:

New Delhi: Rs 94.72 per litre.

Mumbai: Rs 103.44 per litre.

Kolkata: Rs 105.95 per litre.

Chennai: Rs 100.75 per litre.

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.34 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Diesel prices in major cities of India were recorded as follows: