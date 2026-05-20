Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices decreased on May 20, 2026, check latest rates
Check the latest petrol and diesel prices today in India, featuring updates from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and beyond.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar decreased by 0.13 paisa, bringing the rate to ₹105.12 per litre. Diesel prices also decreased by 0.13 paisa, reaching ₹96.70 per litre.
- Rs 98.64 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 109.70 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 107.59 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 104.92 per litre in Chennai
- Rs. 111.88 per litre in Hyderabad
- Rs 105.12 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 91.58 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 96.07 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 94.08 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre
- Hyderabad: Rs 99.95 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 96.70 per liter