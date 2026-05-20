Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices decreased on May 20, 2026, check latest rates

Check the latest petrol and diesel prices today in India, featuring updates from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and beyond.

By Subhashree Dash
Fuel Price in Bhubaneswar
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Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar decreased by 0.13 paisa, bringing the rate to ₹105.12 per litre. Diesel prices also decreased by 0.13 paisa, reaching ₹96.70 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices decreased by 0.27 paisa to Rs 105.34 per litre, while diesel prices also slashed by 0.26 paisa in the last 24 hours, bringing the rate to ₹96.92 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri has decreased by 0.01 paise in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 106.72 per liter, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 98.33 per liter, and prices have decreased by 0.03 paise.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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  • Rs 98.64 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 109.70 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 107.59 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 104.92 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs. 111.88 per litre in Hyderabad
  • Rs 105.12 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 91.58 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 96.07 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 94.08 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Rs 99.95 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 96.70 per liter
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