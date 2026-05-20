Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices decreased on May 20, 2026, check latest rates

In Cuttack, petrol prices decreased by 0.27 paisa to Rs 105.34 per litre, while diesel prices also slashed by 0.26 paisa in the last 24 hours, bringing the rate to ₹96.92 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri has decreased by 0.01 paise in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 106.72 per liter, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 98.33 per liter, and prices have decreased by 0.03 paise.