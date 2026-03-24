Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in major cities amid global oil tensions

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price has increased by ₹0.08, bringing the current rate to ₹101.19 per litre, while diesel prices have also risen by ₹0.08, now recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.15, with the current rate recorded at ₹101.31 per litre. Diesel prices have also gone up by ₹0.14, now standing at ₹92.88 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per litre