Petrol, diesel prices today: Check latest fuel rates in major cities amid global oil tensions
Get the latest petrol diesel prices today in major Indian cities, including Bhubaneswar and Delhi with current rates and updates.
Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price has increased by ₹0.08, bringing the current rate to ₹101.19 per litre, while diesel prices have also risen by ₹0.08, now recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.15, with the current rate recorded at ₹101.31 per litre. Diesel prices have also gone up by ₹0.14, now standing at ₹92.88 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per litre