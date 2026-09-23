Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Check today’s petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, including the latest changes in fuel rates

By Swapna Singh
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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar is at ₹108.97 per litre, reflecting a slight decrease compared to yesterday’s rate of ₹110.49. Over the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49.

Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar is at ₹100.68 per litre, reflecting a slight decrease compared to yesterday’s rate of ₹102.15. Over the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15.

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Today’s petrol price in Cuttack stands at ₹109.20 per litre. No change recorded in petrol’s price compared to yesterday. Over the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between ₹109.06 and ₹110.49.

Today’s diesel price in Cuttack stands at ₹100.90 per litre. No change recorded in diesel’s price compared to yesterday. Over the past 10 days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices ranging between ₹100.77 and ₹102.15.

Also Read: Bombay High Court Scraps ₹79.7 Crore GST Notice Against Dharma Productions

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