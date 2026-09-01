Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Bhubaneswar Sees Rise, Cuttack Records Slight Dip

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹108.97 per litre, slightly higher than yesterday’s rate of ₹108.85. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre. Diesel is priced at ₹100.68 per litre, up from ₹100.56 yesterday, with prices ranging between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre over the past 10 days. In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.20 per litre, down slightly from ₹109.33 yesterday, while diesel stands at ₹100.90 per litre, compared with ₹101.02 yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Cuttack have ranged between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre, while diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre.