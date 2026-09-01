Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Bhubaneswar Sees Rise, Cuttack Records Slight Dip

Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack see slight changes today, with rates at ₹108.97 and ₹109.20 per litre for petrol

By Swapna Singh
petrol diesel

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