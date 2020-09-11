Fuel prices on 11th september
Representational Image (Credits: tosshub)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Stays Stable For Consecutive 2 Days In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel prices remained constant in the Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, today. The prices remained stable for the past two days.

As on Friday, Petrol was recorded Rs 82.55/L while diesel recorded 79.48/L.

The unongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country. The opening up of cities in the unlock 4.0 process has facilitated more transportation.

The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.

Related News

Gold Continues To Become More Expensive In Bhubaneswar

Petrol And Diesel Prices Fall Down In Bhubaneswar On…

Gold Rates In Bhubaneswar Increases Marginally On Thursday

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remains Unchanged For Straight 3…

Petrol rates in different Metro cities today:

Petrol rates on 11th september
Image Credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel rates in different Metro cities today:

Diesel price on 11th september
Image Credits: good returns
You might also like
Nation

India, China Reach 5-Point Consensus To Ease Border Tensions

State

JEE Main Results 2020 To Be Announced Today, Check Here Details

Business

Gold Continues To Become More Expensive In Bhubaneswar

Nation

Akshay Kumar: I drink cow urine every day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7