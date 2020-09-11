Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel prices remained constant in the Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, today. The prices remained stable for the past two days.

As on Friday, Petrol was recorded Rs 82.55/L while diesel recorded 79.48/L.

The unongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country. The opening up of cities in the unlock 4.0 process has facilitated more transportation.

The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.

Petrol rates in different Metro cities today:

Diesel rates in different Metro cities today: