Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed by 13 Paise on Friday; Check current rates here
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have decreased in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On June 21, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.92 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.50 per liter.
Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have increased in the last 24 hours. On June 21, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.57 per liter while diesel costs Rs 93.13 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
- Rs 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 100.98 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
- Rs 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 92.56 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 92.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar