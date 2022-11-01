Petrol, diesel prices slashed, 40 paise cheaper from today

New Delhi: The prices of petrol and diesel have been slashed by 40 paise per litre. The new prices will be effective from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, that is today.

On Monday, the cost of petrol in New Delhi was Rs 96.72, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 in Mumbai and Rs 102.63 in Chennai.

Meanwhile the petrol and diesel price in Bhubaneswar are Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76 today which is a slight increase from yesterday’s prices. Petrol price in Cuttack is Rs 103.54 while diesel price is Rs 95.10. Malkangiri has recorded the highest petrol price at Rs 108.92.The diesel price in Malkangiri is Rs 100.29.

The drop in prices was expected as international crude oil prices dropped and have remained stable for some time. The crude oil price has remained below 95 dollars per barrel for some time now.

The drop in fuel prices comes after more than six months of holding steady. The last reduction in price was on April 7 this year.