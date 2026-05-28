Petrol, Diesel Prices See Slight Reduction Following Recent Spike

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in India witnessed a marginal decline in some cities today after a series of steep hikes earlier this month, offering slight relief to consumers. The petrol prices have seen a marginal increase in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, and have been priced at Rs. 108.97 per litre on Thursday. The price was Rs. 108.81 per litre on Wednesday. The diesel price in Bhubaneswar today is Rs. 100.68 per litre, increased by 0.16 paisa from yesterday.

Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India are Rs. 111.18 per litre and Rs. 97.83 per litre, which is a minor decline from yesterday.

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The price of fuel in Cuttack city of Odisha, that is petrol and diesel price, has increased today with petrol priced at Rs. 109.15 per litre as compared to that on Wednesday at Rs. 109.06 per litre. Diesel is recorded at Rs. 100.86 per litre on Thursday as compared to yesterday at Rs. 100.77 per litre and has increased by o.09 paise.

Similarly, in Malkangiri, petrol and diesel prices had increased over the past 24 hours. Petrol recorded at Rs 110.67 per litre, while diesel increased by 0.19 paisa at Rs 102.37 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 113.51 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 111.18 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 107.77 per litre in Chennai

Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre

Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre

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