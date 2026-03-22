Petrol, Diesel Prices See Mixed Trends: Bhubaneswar Drops, Cuttack Rises; Rates Across Major Indian Cities

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, the petrol price dropped by ₹0.41, reaching ₹100.94 per liter, while diesel fell by ₹0.40 to ₹92.52 per liter.

In Cuttack, however, petrol prices increased by ₹0.23, bringing the rate to ₹101.86 per liter, and diesel also rose by ₹0.23 to ₹93.41 per liter.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.94 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.52 per litre

Also Read: Closure of Strait of Hormuz Sparks Supply Chain Disruption for Indian Fertilizer Industry