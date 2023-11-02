Petrol diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar today; Fuel prices hikes by 17 paise

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar on November 2, 2023, on Thursday. The price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre today.

Similarly on wednesday, the cost of petrol was also recorded at Rs 103.02 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 94.59 per litre. The cost of petrol and diesel has risen by 17 paise in the last 24 hours.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack slight increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.74 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.33 per litre in Chennai.