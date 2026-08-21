Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar, Fall in Cuttack

Stay updated with the latest petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to save on your fuel expenses

By Swapna Singh
Petrol & Diesel Prices Today

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices witnessed mixed movements in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today. In Bhubaneswar, petrol is being sold at ₹108.97 per litre, marking an increase of ₹0.12 from yesterday’s price of ₹108.85, while diesel has also risen by ₹0.12 to ₹100.68 per litre from ₹100.56.
In Cuttack, the trend is opposite, with petrol prices declining by ₹0.36 to ₹108.97 per litre from ₹109.33, while diesel prices dropped by ₹0.34 to ₹100.68 per litre from ₹101.02. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in both cities have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹113.76 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.09 to ₹102.19 per litre.

Also Read: Hyundai vehicles to get costlier from September, prices to rise by up to 1%

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