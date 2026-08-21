Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar, Fall in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices witnessed mixed movements in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today. In Bhubaneswar, petrol is being sold at ₹108.97 per litre, marking an increase of ₹0.12 from yesterday’s price of ₹108.85, while diesel has also risen by ₹0.12 to ₹100.68 per litre from ₹100.56.
In Cuttack, the trend is opposite, with petrol prices declining by ₹0.36 to ₹108.97 per litre from ₹109.33, while diesel prices dropped by ₹0.34 to ₹100.68 per litre from ₹101.02. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in both cities have fluctuated between ₹108.85 and ₹113.76 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.09 to ₹102.19 per litre.