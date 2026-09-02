Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Today

Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with fuel rates updated for today.

By Swapna Singh
petrol crisis

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Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹101.02 per litre, compared with ₹100.68 yesterday, reflecting an increase of ₹0.34 per litre. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.33 per litre, up from ₹109.20 yesterday, an increase of ₹0.13 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre.
Diesel in Cuttack is priced at ₹101.02 per litre, compared with ₹100.90 yesterday, marking an increase of ₹0.12 per litre. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 109.33 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

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