Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Today
Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with fuel rates updated for today.
Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹109.33 per litre, up from yesterday’s rate of ₹108.97, marking an increase of ₹0.36 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre.
Today’s diesel price in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹101.02 per litre, compared with ₹100.68 yesterday, reflecting an increase of ₹0.34 per litre. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.33 per litre, up from ₹109.20 yesterday, an increase of ₹0.13 per litre. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre.
Diesel in Cuttack is priced at ₹101.02 per litre, compared with ₹100.90 yesterday, marking an increase of ₹0.12 per litre. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.42 and ₹102.28 per litre.
Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 109.33 per liter
Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.02 per litre
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