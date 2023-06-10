Petrol, Diesel Prices Remains Constant In Capital City of Odisha

The price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre on Saturday.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
petrol and diesel prices today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remains constant in Bhubaneswar on June 10, 2023. On Saturday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Must Read

Gold rates in India remains constant for 24 carat/ 22 carat…

Jr. NTR becomes the new brand ambassador of McDonald’s India

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.80 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack slightly increases today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.71 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.25 per litre.

You might also like
Business

44% of small businesses expect to hire fewer people due to AI: Report

Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold rate decreases for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India on June 9

Business

BSNL Prepaid Plans that offer unlimited calling with data benefits for more than 2…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans