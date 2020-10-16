Petrol
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Friday In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in Bhubaneswar remained unchanged today.

As on Friday, Petrol recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel price recorded Rs 76.68/L.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Petrol price in various metros:

Petrol price
Diesel price in various metros:

