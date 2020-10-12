Fuel prices
Image credits: medium

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For Consecutive 10 Days In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Fuel price in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar remained constant for straight ten days.

On Monday, Petrol recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel price recorded Rs 76.68/L .

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Today’s petrol rates in different metros:

Petrol price
Image credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

Today’s diesel rates in different metros:

Diesel price
Image credits: good returns
