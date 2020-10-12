Bhubaneswar: Fuel price in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar remained constant for straight ten days.

On Monday, Petrol recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel price recorded Rs 76.68/L .

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Today’s petrol rates in different metros:

Today’s diesel rates in different metros: