Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Stable For The 4th Consecutive Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices record more than Rs 80 per litre for the fourth consecutive day today.

As on Wednesday petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per litre while Diesel recorded as  Rs 80.02 per litre. The surge is diesel and petrol prices have remained to stay still for the fourth consecutive day.

Due to restrictions in movement of commuter and personal vehicles throughout the country, the demand for fuel has significantly decreased. Meanwhile transport vehicles have been running in the country with some regulations.

Petrol Prices In Different Metros Of India:

Diesel Prices In Different Metros Of India:

