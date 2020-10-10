Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Stable For Straight Nine Days In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in smart city Bhubaneswar remained same for straight nine days.

On Saturday,Petrol recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel price recorded Rs 76.68/L .

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

