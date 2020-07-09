Fuel prices
Representational Image

Petrol & Diesel Prices Remain Stable, Check Rates For Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices have managed to remain constant, amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. This has brought a much-needed respite to the consumers who were already hassled with rising prices of necessary commodities in the country.

As on Thursday, Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 81.01 per litre for Petrol. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was recorded as  Rs 78.92 per litre in the State Capital city of Odisha.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

