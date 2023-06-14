Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Constant For Second Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

The price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre on Wednesday.

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly in Bhubaneswar on June 14, 2023. On Wednesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack slightly decreases today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.28 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.84 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

