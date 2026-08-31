Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 31: Check New Fuel Rates In Top Cities

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Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices in India decreased by Rs 1.27 paisa in the last 24 hours on August 31, 2026. Fuel prices were recorded at Rs 111.21 per litre, and diesel stood at Rs 97.83 in the last 24 hours.

Petrol and diesel prices decreased by Rs 0.35 paisa in Odisha’s capital today. Petrol is being sold at ₹108.96 per litre, while diesel costs ₹100.65 per litre, with a slight decrease in the last 24 hours.

In Cuttack, both fuel prices witnessed a marginal decrease. Petrol is priced at ₹108.96 per litre. Diesel is available at ₹100.65 per litre, decreased from ₹109.31 and 101.03 yesterday.

Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in both cities have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.42 to ₹102.28 per litre.

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Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 108.96 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre

Chennai: Rs 108.60 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.96 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 100.65 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.43 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.65 per litre