Petrol, diesel prices increased on Diwali; Check updated prices here

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased marginally in the Capital City of Odisha Bhubaneswar on October 31, 2024. On Thursday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.39 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.46 per litre.

Notably, The prices of Petrol and Diesel have been hiked by 45 paise in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s Silver City Cuttack, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly by 0.07 paise in the last 24 hours. On October 31, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.70 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.13 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have risen by 0.14 paise in the last 24 hours.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.39 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi

Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.46 per litre in Bhubaneswar

