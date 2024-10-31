Petrol, diesel prices increased on Diwali; Check updated prices here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Petrol diesel prices on Diwali

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased marginally in the Capital City of Odisha Bhubaneswar on October 31, 2024. On Thursday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.39 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.46 per litre.

Notably, The prices of Petrol and Diesel have been hiked by 45 paise in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s Silver City Cuttack, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly by 0.07 paise in the last 24 hours. On October 31, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.70 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.13 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have risen by 0.14 paise in the last 24 hours.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.39 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.46 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Also Read: Petrol and diesel prices remain constant ahead of Diwali
You might also like

Gold price increases on Diwali, Check latest prices in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remain constant ahead of Diwali

Gold price increases for 24 carat/22 carat on October 30

Navi Mumbai airport to start operations in first half of 2025: Adani Group CFO