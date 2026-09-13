Petrol, Diesel Prices in Bhubaneswar Unchanged; Cuttack Rates Dip Slightly

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar stands at ₹108.97 per litre, unchanged from yesterday, while diesel is priced at ₹100.68 per litre, also showing no change. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Bhubaneswar have ranged between ₹108.85 and ₹109.33 per litre, while diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.56 and ₹101.02 per litre.

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In Cuttack, petrol is priced at ₹109.20 per litre, down slightly from yesterday’s ₹109.33, while diesel stands at ₹100.90 per litre, compared with ₹101.02 yesterday. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in Cuttack have ranged between ₹108.97 and ₹109.33 per litre, while diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.68 and ₹101.02 per litre.

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