Petrol, Diesel Prices in Bhubaneswar on Saturday: Check Rates Here

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Bhubaneswar: On Saturday, fresh petrol and diesel prices were announced in Bhubaneswar for August 1. The rates have increased by 0.22 paise in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is Rs 108.97 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.68 per liter.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, petrol and diesel prices have remained constant in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 109.90 per liter, and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 100.90 per liter.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

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Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 105.01 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Chennai: Rs 101.03 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.97 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per litre