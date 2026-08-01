Petrol, Diesel Prices in Bhubaneswar on Saturday: Check Rates Here
Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Check the latest fuel rates and compare them with the previous day.
Bhubaneswar: On Saturday, fresh petrol and diesel prices were announced in Bhubaneswar for August 1. The rates have increased by 0.22 paise in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is Rs 108.97 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.68 per liter.
Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, petrol and diesel prices have remained constant in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 109.90 per liter, and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 100.90 per liter.
Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 105.01 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
Chennai: Rs 101.03 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.97 per liter
Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per litre