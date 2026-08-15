Petrol, Diesel Prices in Bhubaneswar on August 15: Check Latest Rates
Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar on Independence Day, August 15, 2026. Check the latest petrol and diesel price per litre.
Bhubaneswar: On Saturday, fresh petrol prices were announced in Bhubaneswar for August 15. The rates have increased by 03.27 paise in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is Rs 113.76 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.09 per liter.
Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, petrol and diesel prices have increased in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 113.76 per liter, and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 100.09 per liter.
Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 105.01 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
Chennai: Rs 101.03 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 113.76 per liter
Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.09 per litre