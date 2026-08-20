Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

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Bhubaneswar:

Today, petrol is priced at ₹108.85 per litre, down by ₹1.64 from yesterday’s ₹110.49. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.85 and ₹113.76 per litre.

Diesel is priced at ₹100.56 per litre, a decrease of ₹1.63 from yesterday’s ₹102.19. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.09 and ₹102.19 per litre.

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Cuttack:

Today, petrol costs ₹109.33 per litre, down by ₹1.16 from yesterday’s ₹110.49. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.85 and ₹113.76 per litre.

Diesel is priced at ₹101.02 per litre, marking a decline of ₹1.17 from yesterday’s ₹102.19. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.09 and ₹102.19 per litre.

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