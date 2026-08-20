Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Find the latest petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Stay updated on daily price changes and trends.

By Swapna Singh
petrol crisis

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Bhubaneswar:
Today, petrol is priced at ₹108.85 per litre, down by ₹1.64 from yesterday’s ₹110.49. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.85 and ₹113.76 per litre.

Diesel is priced at ₹100.56 per litre, a decrease of ₹1.63 from yesterday’s ₹102.19. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.09 and ₹102.19 per litre.

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Cuttack:
Today, petrol costs ₹109.33 per litre, down by ₹1.16 from yesterday’s ₹110.49. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between ₹108.85 and ₹113.76 per litre.

Diesel is priced at ₹101.02 per litre, marking a decline of ₹1.17 from yesterday’s ₹102.19. Over the past 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.09 and ₹102.19 per litre.

Also Read: Sensex falls 326 points, Nifty slips 0.3% amid rising crude oil prices

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