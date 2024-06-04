Petrol, Diesel prices decrease for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on June 4

Business
By Deepa Sharma 0
Petrol And Diesel Prices

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased for the second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on June 4, 2024. On Tuesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.89 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.47 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack have dropped slightly today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.72 per litre in last 24 hours.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 104.21 per litre and Rs. 100.75 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Under Rs 1000 That Can Be A Value For Money, Check Here

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Deepa Sharma 3127 news 0 comments

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.