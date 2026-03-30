Petrol Diesel Price Today: Rates decreased, check Prices in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack
Stay updated on the Petrol Diesel Price Today. Check the latest prices in Bhubaneswar and other major Indian cities.
Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol prices decreased by 0.04 paisa, bringing the current rate to Rs 103.50 per litre, while diesel prices also fell by 0.03 paisa, now standing at Rs 90.03 per litre in the last 24 hours.
In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.34 paisa, reaching Rs 101.97 per litre, and diesel prices increased by 0.10 paisa, now recorded at Rs 93.52 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre