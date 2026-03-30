Petrol Diesel Price Today: Rates decreased, check Prices in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

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Bhubaneswar: Today in Bhubaneswar, petrol prices decreased by 0.04 paisa, bringing the current rate to Rs 103.50 per litre, while diesel prices also fell by 0.03 paisa, now standing at Rs 90.03 per litre in the last 24 hours.

In Cuttack, petrol prices increased by 0.34 paisa, reaching Rs 101.97 per litre, and diesel prices increased by 0.10 paisa, now recorded at Rs 93.52 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre