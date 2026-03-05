Petrol Diesel Price Today: Rates decreased, check Prices in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased by 0.26 paise in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, on Thursday, March 05, 2026. Petrol has been priced at Rs 100.93 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.51 per litre.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have decreased in the last 24 hours. On March 05, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 101.29 per litre while diesel cost Rs 92.86 per litre. Fuel prices have decreased by 0.03 paise over the last 24 hours.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 105.01 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.90 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre

