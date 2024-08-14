Petrol, diesel price rises slightly in Bhubaneswar on August 14, Check rates

By Deepa Sharma 0
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Notably, petrol and diesel prices have increased by 0.01 paise respectively in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have dropped in the last 24 hours. On August 14, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.26 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.83 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel decreased by 0.02 paise in the last 24 hours.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 94.72 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 104.95 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 103.44 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 100.75 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.06 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.62 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 91.76 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 89.97 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.34 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.64 per litre

