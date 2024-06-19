Petrol, Diesel price remains unchanged in Bhubaneswar on June 19

petrol and diesel

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have remained same in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On June 19, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.97 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.50 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have increased slightly in the last 24 hours. On June 19, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.21 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.78 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar

