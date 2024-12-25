Petrol, Diesel price remains same in Bhubaneswar on Christmas

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have remained constant in the capital city, Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On December 25, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.97 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.55 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel prices have increased slightly in the last 24 hours. On December 25, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.72 per liter while diesel costs Rs 93.27 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 101.23 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: