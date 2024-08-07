Petrol, Diesel price increases slightly in Bhubaneswar on August 7

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on August 7, 2024. On Wednesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.05 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.62 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.28 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.85 per litre.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on August 07