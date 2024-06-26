Petrol, Diesel Price increases in Bhubaneswar on June 26

petrol and diesel

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Odisha’s capital city  Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On June 26, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.34 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.91 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel rates have decreased in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.24 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.81 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.34 per litre in  Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.91 per litre in  Bhubaneswar

