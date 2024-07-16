Petrol, Diesel Price increases in Bhubaneswar on July 16, Check revised rates

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar for 2nd consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On July 16, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.98 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel rise by 0.36 Paise per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel rates have increased in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre. Cuttack fuel rates witness minor increases in petrol and diesel prices by 0.13 paise.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.41 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 91.76 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 89.97 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.98 per litre in Bhubaneswar

