Petrol, Diesel Price in Bhubaneswar drops for the second consecutive day on June 9

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have dropped for the second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on June 9, 2024. On Saturday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.89 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.47 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack have also decreased on June 9. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.72 per litre in last 24 hours.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 104.21 per litre and Rs. 100.75 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai.