Petrol, Diesel price drops slightly in Bhubaneswar on June 25

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.05 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.62 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, fuel rates have increased in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.28 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.85 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.05 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: