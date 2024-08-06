Petrol, Diesel price drops slightly in Bhubaneswar on August 6, Check rates

By Deepa Sharma
Petrol Diesel Prices today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel decreased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on August 6, 2024. On Tuesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.92 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.50 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.43 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.99 per litre.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on August 04

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Delhi 94.72 87.62
Mumbai 103.44 89.97
Chennai 100.75 92.34
Kolkata 104.95 91.76
Hyderabad 107.41 95.65
Bangalore 102.86 88.94
Bhubaneswar 100.92 92.50

 

