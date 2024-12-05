Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced: Check Rates In Your City On December 5

By KalingaTV Bureau
Petrol Diesel Fresh Prices

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased marginally on the second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, December 5, 2024. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.59 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.15 per litre.

Notably, petrol and diesel prices have increased by 0.48 and 0.46 paise respectively in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the last 24 hours. On December 5, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.63 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.18 per litre. the fuel prices have been hiked by 0.14 paise in the last 24 hours.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 105.01 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 100.93 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.59 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.52 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 93.59 per litre
